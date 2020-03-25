ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything to know about COVID-19’s impact on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News has put together a one-stop-shop guide to stories you need to know related to the coronavirus’ impact on the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Categories are listed alphabetically.
CLICK HERE for the latest information regarding the number of cases in South Carolina.
BILLS/MONEY
BUSINESSES
EDUCATION
- Gov. McMaster: South Carolina schools to remain closed through April
- Florence-Darlington Technical College spring graduation ceremony postponed due to COVID-19
- Horry County Schools parents, children dealing with “new normal” at home learning
- CCU president invites spring graduates to take part in summer, winter ceremonies
FOOD
HEALTH
POLITICS
SPORTS
SYMPTOMS
TAXES
TESTING CENTERS
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.