NC reports first death from COVID-19

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday from complications associated with COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials say the person was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions.
A second person in their 60s, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina also died from COVID-19 complications.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
“Today is a stark reminder that we must take this disease seriously,” Cooper said. “All of us young and old; employers and employees, this virus can be deadly, and that’s why our daily lives have to change so dramatically. I know it’s hard but it’s necessary.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection.
Cooper has taken several actions to protect the health of North Carolinians, including ordering all K-12 public schools in North Carolina to close through May 15, banning gatherings of more than 50 people, limiting bars and restaurants to only take-out or delivery service, restricting visitors to long-term care facilities, and promoting social distancing by closing businesses like movie theaters, gyms, nail salons, and several others.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection.
“We want people to stay home,” Cooper said. "Local communities are doing what they think is right. It’s important that we make sure we are deliberate and we get this right. We are telling people, now, that we want them to stay home. "
On March 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated who is at high risk for severe illness. People at high risk include anyone who:
- Is 65 years of age or older
- Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
- Has a high-risk condition that includes:
- chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
- heart disease with complications
- compromised immune system
- severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
- other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease
If you have medical supplies you’d like to donate to hospitals across the state, you’re asked to reach out to the Business Emergency Operation Center via email: beoc@ncdps.gov.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.