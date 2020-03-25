MyrtleBeachStrong: City of Myrtle Beach shares message of strength during COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach wants everyone to know that the community is staying strong during these uncertain times.
Christian Sliker with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department came up with the idea of #MyrtleBeachStrong.
“Be safe, be calm, be responsible, be #MyrtleBeachStrong,” the city of Myrtle Beach said in a post.
Starting Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach community will see the message on local billboards.
People throughout the Grand Strand have been showing strength and kindness toward one another as we all deal with the uncertainty of the coronavirus.
The community is supporting local restaurants who must close their dining rooms and a Facebook group was created so that neighbors could help one another when they’re in need of items or services.
