MYR to start temperature screenings for passengers arriving from COVID-19 hot spots

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Effective Wednesday, passengers arriving at the Myrtle Beach International Airport from areas heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will undergo temperature screenings, officials said.
In addition, MYR has continued an increased cleaning schedule, while additional signage has been placed in restrooms, according to a press release from Horry County. Officials said hand sanitizing stations have also been placed in high-traffic areas.
“Horry County Department of Airports continues to monitor changes and work with airlines and government agencies in handling operations for its passengers. As this situation is constantly evolving, passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines regarding the status of their travel plans,” the release stated.
