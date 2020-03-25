McMaster requests all visitors to S.C. self-quarantine for two weeks if staying two or more nights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is requesting all out-of-state visitors to the state self-quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival if they’re planning a stay of two or more nights.
McMaster tweeted the request just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s the governor’s latest request to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, McMaster announced that schools across the state would remain closed through the month of April.
Two Upstate lawmakers are McMaster to issue a “stay at home” order for South Carolinians now that the novel coronavirus has reached the “acceleration stage.”
