Horry County Council enacts ordinance allowing virtual meetings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council will continue to hold meetings during the coronavirus pandemic but on a virtual level.
County council held a meeting on Wednesday where they enacted an emergency ordinance that allows councilmembers to meet virtually.
The meetings will be available for the public to view, and they will also have the ability to take part in the public hearings.
There are no county council meetings planned at this time. When meetings are planned, a notice will be sent out to the public.
There will be a planning commission workshop on Thursday. It will be broadcast on Horry County Government website and the Government Access channel. There will be no public input at the workshop and no votes will be taken.
