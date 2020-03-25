Homicide investigation underway after one killed Tuesday night in Timmonsville, authorities say

By Brad Dickerson | March 25, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 11:08 AM

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after one person was killed late Tuesday night in Timmonsville, according to the police chief.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Byrd Street.

He added the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is taking lead on the investigation.

No suspects have been identified at this time, and the name of the victim has not been released.

