Healthy at Home: ‘Macro Mom’ shares easy ways to eat healthier at home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - ‘Macro Mom’ Shelly Jackson said her small business, like many other food places across the country, is adapting to a new way of life amid the coronavirus outbreak.
But, she’s still open for pick-up and is hoping to inspire other customers to learn healthier habits, starting with her food.
While stuck at home it can be easy to head to the refrigerator or pantry more often than usual. Jackson said using the instant pot or crockpot provides quick and easy ways to make a wholesome, family meal that’s also easy on the caloric intake.
Jackson likes to cook chicken and pot roast in the crockpot or instant pot but said many other meat and vegetable recipes are available online.
Jackson said one favorite meal of her customers is her instant pot oatmeal. She likes to add protein powder for extra taste and nutrition.
Macro Mom Meal Prep oatmeal recipe:
'Instant Pot Oatmeal" 8 servings
- 4 cups oats
- 3 1/2 cups water
- 3 1/2 cups milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 2 cup fruit (whatever you prefer)
- 4 servings protein powder of your choice
Combine all ingredients in an Instant Pot. Lock lid and set pressure cook 20 minutes. Enjoy!
Jackson said meal prepping and healthy cooking can also be a fun thing to do with the kids. She gave some ideas on what to cook.
“Sweet and sour pork, turkey meatballs, which is one of my kid’s favorites, but all these are good examples of what you can make yourself at home. There’s nothing really complicated in any of these recipes. The sweet and sour is done in the instant pot, the flank is just broiled in the oven for about ten minutes, the pot roast is in the oven. So it’s all very simple to do your own meal prep at home or want to do something with the kids," Jackson said.
She said the turkey meatballs and peanut butter and oatmeal protein balls are also kids’ favorites.
Macro Mom Meal Prep & Cafe is open next to Crossfit Myrtle Beach at 3239 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29579
She can be reached for meal pick-up at (843) 999-6330
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.