Healthy at Home: ‘Macro Mom’ shares easy ways to eat healthier at home

“Sweet and sour pork, turkey meatballs, which is one of my kid’s favorites, but all these are good examples of what you can make yourself at home. There’s nothing really complicated in any of these recipes. The sweet and sour is done in the instant pot, the flank is just broiled in the oven for about ten minutes, the pot roast is in the oven. So it’s all very simple to do your own meal prep at home or want to do something with the kids," Jackson said.