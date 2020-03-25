Florence School District One to provide donations, nurses to local hospitals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One nurses could soon be headed to local hospitals to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
The school district announced on Tuesday that they are talking with officials at Medical University South Carolina-Florence and McLeod Regional Medical Center about resourcing out their district nurses to assist in the hospitals.
Lead nurse for FSD1, Beth Holzbach, said as experienced health professionals they are prepared to assist in another setting.
Holzbach said the hospitals haven’t defined their roles, but they are looking at ways they can use them in their facilities.
MUSC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rami Zebian said at this time their hospitals need all hands on deck. He understands this might not be a situation they are familiar with, but they want to provide the nurses with helpful roles where they feel comfortable.
“It is tremendous because when you think about it, we serve a very large school community, so technically it could be some of our families that we might be assisting when we are working with the hospitals, and with our licenses, we want to serve in a role,” said Holzbach.
Also, at a news conference, FSD1 and their partners, First Bank and BSN Sports, provided $5,000 donations to MUSC Florence and McLeod Regional Medical Center to help with costs as the need for medical equipment continues to grow. The donations will go into the COVID-19 emergency funds set up by both hospitals.
Florence One Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said these hospitals are on the front lines, and he appreciates everything they do. He thinks it is good to give back to them for all of the things they are doing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
CEO of MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers, Vance Joseph, said he is grateful for the donation and it will immediately be used for equipment, supplies, screenings, and staff support.
“I think the adversity is really revealing the character of this community as we are really coming together as one. Vance and I were on the phone last week to talk about how do we come together as one to help this community, said Donna Isgett, Chief Operating Officer for McLeod Health.
To donate to the emergency funds you can go to the MUSC Foundation page on web.musc.edu or the McLeod Health Foundation page at mcleodhealth.org.
