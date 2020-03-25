FIRST ALERT: Warmest weather of the year by the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A brief cool down on Thursday will be followed by the warmest weather so far this year.
Drier weather will continue to filter into the region and will be followed by cooler temperatures through Thursday.
Skies will be clear through tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop to around 50 along the Grand Strand and into the middle and upper 40s across the Pee Dee.
Thursday will see mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings will reach the middle 60s near the beaches and upper 60s just inland. Winds will be gusty at times through the day.
Much warmer weather will arrive by the end of the week and into the weeken. By Friday, temperatures will warm considerably with highs climbing to near 80 at the beach and low to middle 80s inland.
Temperatures will warm even more by Saturday with the warmest temperatures so far this year likely by the afternoon. With not much of a sea breeze, even the Grand Strand will see temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 80s.
Sunday will see similar temperatures with an increase in clouds by the afternoon. A cold front will bring a slight chance of a shower by Sunday evening followed by cooler weather early next week.
