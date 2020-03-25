FIRST ALERT: Another stormy morning commute, clearing up later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The approaching cold front will bring another round of showers and storms for the morning commute. As you head out the door, grab the rain jacket and umbrella. It will be another nasty start to the day but changes arrive by the afternoon hours.
Rumbles of thunder, lightning and pockets of heavy rain will be the main things associated with this line of storms. Gusty winds are another thing we will have to keep an eye on as the cold front rolls through the area today. Regardless, it's not an ideal start to the day.
That line of storms should work out of the region by 9 AM this morning and drier air will begin to rush into the area. That will allow the rain chances to end even quicker than some models anticipated a few days ago. As we head into the afternoon hours, look for decreasing cloud cover and mild temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower 70s with breezy winds throughout the day.
A brief cool down will arrive later this evening and into Thursday. Expect Thursday to start off with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be seasonable for this time of year with readings in mid-upper 60s. That "cooler" weather will not last long. By Friday, temperatures will warm considerably with highs climbing to near 80 at the beach and low to middle 80s inland.
The warm stretch of weather will continue into the weekend before another weak cold front slides through late Sunday and into next week.
