Firefighters battle flames at popular Conway restaurant

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Fire Department was called to a fire at a popular restaurant in the downtown Conway area.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at Joey’s Riverwalk Grille on Laurel Street. The restaurant is near the Horry County Government Center.
Firefighters arrived to heavy flames shooting out of the restaurant.
No injuries have been reported.
Horry County Fire Rescue is helping to fight the fire.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.