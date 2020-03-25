Emails show behind the scenes of how Myrtle Beach prepared for COVID-19

“For me personally, it got very real when Horry County got our first confirmed case and to see those cases increase and I am very emphatic to the fact that that is scary, it’s stressful, people are anxious but we do need to plan. We need to remain calm is a key component of all of this and one that I want people to understand that panicking in a situation like this makes it so much worse,” Bethune said. “We will get through this, we will be stronger we will be better and we’re going to do that together.”