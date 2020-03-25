DHEC data projections show over 8,000 coronavirus cases in S.C. by May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its projections on the impact that the coronavirus will have on residents in the state.
Health officials released a report that based on trends, there could be 8,053 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina by May 2.
DHEC noted that the projections could change over the weeks due to a number of factors.
Officials said the virus might be “somewhat flattened” in the coming weeks as warmer weather arrives. They noted that was the case with SARS in 2003 and also with the flu virus every year.
They also said the efforts of social distancing could help to bring the projection numbers down.
During a conference call, DHEC said that they have moved from the disease containment stage to disease mitigation. They said the goal now is to monitor disease spread and not identify every case.
They also added that 80% of the people that become ill with coronavirus will not require hospitalization.
This comes after DHEC announced that there are 82 new cases of the virus in South Carolina, bringing the total to 424 cases. There are 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in Horry County. On Tuesday it was announced that a Horry County resident died from the coronavirus.
