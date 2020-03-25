DHEC announces 82 new coronavirus cases in S.C.; Horry County has 1 new case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday there are 82 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number statewide to 424 cases, including 20 in Horry County.
There have been seven deaths in South Carolina as of Tuesday from complications stemming from the coronavirus.
One of the deaths came from Horry County, while two coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”
New positive cases
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 3 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 11 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 5 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 5 cases
- Richland County: 14 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 2 cases
- Union County: 1 case
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 7 cases
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
