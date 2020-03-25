COVID-19 concerns trim bottom line for local barbershops, salons

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been a week since South Carolina restaurants and bars were forced to close in-shop service to customers to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
However, another S.C. industry continues to operate despite the lack of regulation - beauticians.
“I pray and I spray,” said Hanif Husain, better known as Zak, of Zak’s Quality Cutz in Socastee.
Husain said his customers have been scared off by the potential spread of the virus and government closures in other industries.
“I think I did three or four heads on Saturday,” Husain said. “And that’s usually a 20- or 25-head day.”
On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gave NC shops the cut, forcing them to close their doors for the foreseeable future to prevent any further spread of the virus. Some believe similar actions should be taken in the Palmetto State.
“I feel like the governor should just stop everybody from working," said Juli Lemus, owner and beautician at Beauty by Juli Salon in Socastee.
Lemus said her customers have also slowed as the pandemic has escalated. She now dedicates an hour of the day to additional cleaning measures.
“I go with my bleach all over because at this point you have no wipes,” she said laughingly.
The SC Board of Barbers Examiners issued a statement March 18, advising shops to continue to properly clean and monitor announcements made by local, state and government officials.
“It’s not even worth it for me to be here,” said Husain, surrounded by empty chairs. The barber noted he may consider doing house calls should the shops be shut down by government officials.
