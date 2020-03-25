City of Myrtle Beach announces rescheduled dates for several events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several special events in Myrtle Beach have been postponed.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the city announced rescheduled dates for the following events:
- Irish Fest - June 13, Grand Park in The Market Common
- Dragon Boat Festival - Sept. 19, Grand Park in The Market Common
- Pee Dee Streetrodders’ Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show - Sept. 24-26 at the former Myrtle Square Mall Site
- Pooch-A-Mania - Oct. 4, Grand Park at The Market Common
- Art in the Park - Oct. 19-20, Valor Memorial Garden at The Market Common
- Jeep Jam - Oct. 23-25, at the former Myrtle Square Mall Site
- Food Truck Festival - Oct. 30-31 on Ocean Boulevard
For complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.