Cheraw implements curfew after positive coronavirus case identified

CHERAW, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Cheraw will implement a curfew starting Wednesday night after a positive coronavirus case was confirmed in Chesterfield County.
According to a letter from Mayor Andy Ingram, the curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day until further notice, beginning March 25.
“The purpose is to prevent unnecessary stress on our emergency services and to curb the spread of the virus,” Ingram said. “This will also allow the police to better monitor for property crime when so many businesses are closed.”
According to the mayor, the curfew does not impact necessary travel for work, to pharmacies, emergencies, or similar situations.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed one positive COVID-19 case in Chesterfield County. It’s one of 342 total cases currently across the state.
