'We miss them dearly’: Burgess Elementary School teachers surprise students during coronavirus closures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Horry County elementary school students got a surprise Monday afternoon from their teachers who they haven’t seen in more than a week due to coronavirus concerns.
Burgess Elementary School teachers rode through local neighborhoods to say a quick hello to their students at a proper social distance.
“We wanted a chance to get out and see our kids,” said Laura Randolph, a physical education teacher at Burgess Elementary. “We miss them dearly and this is not a regular situation, so it’s something new for us and we just want to see their smiling faces and hope we can say ‘Hi’ from a good social distance.”
The teachers dressed up, waved and honked their horns as they drove through the neighborhoods.
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency and closed all public schools until March 31 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in South Carolina communities.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.