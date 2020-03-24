Two Upstate Chick-fil-A’s temporarily close after employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Two Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Upstate are temporarily closing after an employee tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
Herb Tyler is the franchise operator for the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Tiger Boulevard in Clemson and the restaurant on Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca.
Tyler released the following statement to WYFF News 4 on Monday:
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and guests. After learning one of our Team Members has a presumptive positive COVID-19 diagnosis, we initiated our response protocol, including immediate closure of the restaurant. We are disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines.”
Presumptive positive means that the individuals tested positive, but DHEC is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the results.
Click here to read more.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.