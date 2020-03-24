Tidelands Health asks for community sewing help with N95 respirators

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health is issuing an ‘urgent appeal’ to community residents who can sew as it continues to respond to the coronavirus threat.
According to a press release, the health system has several thousand new, never-used N95 respirators in its warehouse. The respirators were acquired during a previous public health emergency but never used.
Tidelands Health officials said while the N95 respirators themselves are in new condition, the elastic straps have become brittle over time. Before the respirators can be made available to clinical staff, the straps need to be replaced.
“We are reaching out to our community and asking for your help,” said Pam Maxwell, the health system’s chief nursing officer. “If you can sew, we’d like you to join our effort to sew new elastic straps on these respirators. This is a concrete way our community can help our health care professionals who are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.”
To volunteer for the sewing effort, please visit tidelandshealth.org, or call (866) TIDELANDS. Volunteers will be provided the necessary supplies and instructions to replace the respirators’ elastic straps.
When the respirators are returned to Tidelands Health, they will be clinically inspected and thoroughly disinfected before use by clinical staff.
