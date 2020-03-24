Second Robeson County resident tests positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A second Robeson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Robeson County Department of Health, the patient is being monitored and is following isolation orders at home.
Officials said the patient, who was tested at a local health clinic, is a resident of the county and was a close contact of the first case.
The Robeson County Department of Health is working on identifying close contacts.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within approximately six feet of a person for a prolonged period of time, typically 10 minutes or longer.
