Reward increases for wanted man accused of killing former Conway police officer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have upped the reward in hopes of finding a man accused of killing a former Conway police officer.
Erick Faulk is wanted in connection with the murder James Odell Cochran on Long Branch Road near Conway earlier this month.
The ATF announced a $5,000 reward last week for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Faulk.
On Tuesday, the Conway Police Department added an additional $1,000 to the reward, bringing the total to $6,000.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Cochran was a retired Conway police lieutenant and worked for the department for 38 years. He was also a fixture in the Conway community.
Faulk is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 150 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.