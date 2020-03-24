Reward increases for wanted man accused of killing former Conway police officer

Erick Faulk (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | March 24, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:03 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have upped the reward in hopes of finding a man accused of killing a former Conway police officer.

Erick Faulk is wanted in connection with the murder James Odell Cochran on Long Branch Road near Conway earlier this month.

James Odell Cochran
James Odell Cochran (Source: (Courtesy: Latimer Funeral Home))

The ATF announced a $5,000 reward last week for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Faulk.

On Tuesday, the Conway Police Department added an additional $1,000 to the reward, bringing the total to $6,000.

Cochran was a retired Conway police lieutenant and worked for the department for 38 years. He was also a fixture in the Conway community.

Faulk is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 150 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

