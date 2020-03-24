Myrtle Beach Speedway reschedules upcoming events due to coronavirus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Speedway announced it would be rescheduling its Spring Break Myrtle Beach Nationals that was set to take place this weekend, as well as other upcoming events, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a post on the raceway’s Facebook page, the Nationals, which were set for March 27 through March 29, have been rescheduled to May 8 through May 10. All Pre-registered cars and spectators will be automatically transferred.
“The safety, health and wellness of our guests are always the number 1 priority,” the post stated. “With the revised schedule we want you to feel confident and comfortable when visiting our outdoor speedway as enhanced sanitation standards are in place.”
Other events that have been rescheduled are:
5th ANNUAL HORRY COUNTY FAIR: April 24 to May 3 has been rescheduled to May 1 to May 10.
RACES scheduled for April 11 and April 25 have been postponed. Dates TBA.
SUMMER HEAT Myrtle Beach NATIONALS have been moved to July 24 through July 26
