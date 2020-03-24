Judge sets $3 million bond for Robeson County man accused of multiple rapes, robberies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said was involved in multiple rapes and robberies, and authorities believe there are more victims.
Deputies arrested 24-year-old Jonathan Candelaria at his Lumberton home on Monday.
They said they connected him to four assaults which took place August 2019 in Maxton, Sept. 21, 2019 in Lumberton, Oct. 7, 2019 in Fairmont and March 15, 2020 in Lumberton.
He is charged with three counts of first-degree forcible sex offense, two counts of second-degre3e rape, one count of second-degree forcible sex offense, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of common law robbery.
He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $3 million bond.
The sheriff’s office said a recent interview and follow-up interviews in other cases helped investigators with identifying Candeleria as a suspect in the case.
“This has been a disturbing investigation and I applaud the victims for coming forward with their information. As this investigation continues, we have reason to believe there may be more victims across the county and ask that any person that may have been victimized by this suspect to please call the number below,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information these cases or unreported cases is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
