Horry County councilman frustrated with DHEC amid COVID-19 outbreak

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in South Carolina, some Horry County leaders have expressed frustration with state health officials for not better communicating with them in regards to individual cases throughout the county.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said leaders are only receiving updates from the Department of Health and Environmental Control in regards to new confirmed cases, but aren’t being informed about where in Horry County those case are located.
Vaught said county leaders and emergency management personnel are essentially left to figure out where the cases are on their own.
”For some reason, communication between DHEC and our local county government is lacking, sorely lacking,” said Johnny Vaught.
With nearly 300 confirmed cases in the state of South Carolina, Vaught said DHEC isn’t being as hands-on as he believes they should be, during this uncertain time.
”They’re not giving us enough guidelines to make plans, we do not have supplies and they’re not reporting to us when or where they find new cases,” said Vaught.
Horry County councilmembers Cam Crawford and Gary Loftus shared similar concerns.
Vaught said, in his opinion, just reporting a new case in Horry County won’t keep this virus from spreading.
”What age are those people? How did they get infected? We don’t even know how extensive the infection rate is in Horry County,” said Vaught.
As of Monday evening, Horry County has 16 positive COVID-19 cases.
We know at least one was reported at Conway Medical Center, but that confirmation didn’t come from DHEC, it was the hospital itself.
”By zeroing in on cases within a county, it tends to give people a false sense of security,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
In the meantime, Horry County Emergency Management continues to work together with DHEC on these protocols.
In a statement, DHEC said, “We understand officials’ concerns and are working to address those concerns while also upholding patient privacy,”
”The expectation having that really specific information I believe, will lead to complacency in other communities because they think if it’s not in my neighborhood then I don’t have to follow the expected measures,” said Bell.
DHEC announced on Monday there are two new coronavirus deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of deaths statewide to five.
