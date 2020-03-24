‘Great American Takeout’ aims to support restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Restaurants around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out.
Groups are dubbing March 24 the “Great American Takeout,” and they’re calling on everyone to support restaurants in the coronavirus pandemic.
Some are even offering deals and free delivery.
The coalition include companies like Panera Bread. Their push comes as the restaurant industry struggles with the pandemic.
Many state governors have ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in service to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Delivery, curbside pickup and takeout were still available options.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that closure on March 17.
The industry estimates up to seven million people will lose their jobs in the next three months.
Across the Grand Strand, a number of eateries are offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. That list can be found here.
