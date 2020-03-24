Grand Strand leaders say ‘stay at home’ ordinance not being considered yet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – Charleston’s mayor said that he plans to propose an ordinance at Tuesday night’s city council meeting that would direct people to stay at home for two weeks.
The “stay at home” ordinance would close non-essential businesses and order people to stay at home for 14 days except for necessary trips to the grocery store, the pharmacy or for other essential activities.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg cited three reasons for the timing of the ordinance: DHEC’s announcement of the coronavirus pandemic moving to the “acceleration stage,” population density and projections of the virus spread show it could impact lead to thousands of deaths in Charleston and the mayor wants to do everything to prevent that situation.
Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster said he doesn’t believe that a shelter in place is needed in Horry County right now.
WMBF News reached out to the city of Myrtle Beach and asked if a similar ordinance is being considered along the Grand Strand.
Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said he is aware of the “stay at home” ordinance but it has not been discussed yet.
“Our ‘downtown’ is very quiet at night. Broadway at the Beach is completely empty at night,” Kruea said in an email to WMBF News.
He said that compliance in places like the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and the beaches is much better than it was a week or two ago.
He believes the increase of coronavirus cases across the state has helped to keep people at home.
Taylor Newell, the spokesperson for the city of Conway, said that city leaders haven’t discussed a “stay at home” ordinance either. Newell said the city would follow the county if it decides to put a “stay at home” ordinance in place.
