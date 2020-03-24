Grand Strand funeral home makes changes due to COVID-19 outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Losing a loved one is a time when a person typically wants to be with family and friends, remembering the person’s life.
However, under this new normal due to the growing concern surrounding the coronavirus, the way people say goodbye to a loved one is changing.
Funeral homes across the country are changing up how they do services. Some are going online and others are limiting how many people can come to pay respects.
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home has a limit of no more than 50 people coming to a gathering. They’ve also changed up signing registration books, so people can’t spread germs while signing and sharing a pin.
Because the passing of a loved one is typically a time people want to come together, staff is working on alternatives to make it possible.
“We are currently working on getting livestream capabilities. There are a number of ways to do it," Bob Borning, assistant manager, said. "We want to do it as professionally and cost effective for families as possible also. For immediate families - and there are a lot of families in the greater Horry County and Georgetown County areas - that have large families and they want to be on the premises, so we have to kind of coordinate, kind of, shifts so that people can come in and leave and then the other part of the family can come in and leave.”
Any time a loved one dies, for some, travel is involved. For others, they are remaining distant due to the threat of the virus. In light of that, delaying a funeral is something Myrtle Beach Funeral Home is also seeing.
“We had one family that had a service for last Saturday and they called on Thursday to postpone and it was not because we couldn’t accommodate them but because some of the family had problems with travel due to the virus and finding places to stay and places to eat,” Borning said.
For those who aren’t able to physically attend a funeral, officials recommend showing love and support through online donations to the family.
