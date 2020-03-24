Garth Brooks reschedules upcoming Charlotte stadium concert

Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) (Source: Brent N. Clarke)
March 24, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – Country superstar Garth Brooks announced Tuesday he is rescheduling his upcoming stadium concerts.

According to a press release, the May 2 show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will now take place June 13.

All tickets will be honored.

"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," said Brooks in a statement.

The Charlotte show will be the only Carolinas stop for Brooks on The Stadium Tour.

