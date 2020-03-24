Garth Brooks reschedules upcoming Charlotte stadium concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – Country superstar Garth Brooks announced Tuesday he is rescheduling his upcoming stadium concerts.
According to a press release, the May 2 show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will now take place June 13.
All tickets will be honored.
"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," said Brooks in a statement.
The Charlotte show will be the only Carolinas stop for Brooks on The Stadium Tour.
