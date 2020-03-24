Florence-Darlington Technical College spring graduation ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence-Darlington Technical College announced Tuesday that its spring 2020 commencement ceremony has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the commencement ceremony is not canceled, but school leaders will decide on a later date once the outlook of the COVID-19 outbreak becomes clearer.
“We have transitioned to offering most of our instruction in an online format,” said FDTC Interim President Edward Bethea. “The situation remains very fluid, but solutions and options are coming to the forefront each day. We are making provisions for Wi-Fi access – not only in our parking lots but also at our Cosmetology Center and our sites in Lake City, Mullins and Hartsville.”
Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered all schools, colleges and universities statewide to close through at least March 31.
