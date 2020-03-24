Florence County Sheriff’s Office puts plan in place to keep deputies, public safe during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has put in place procedures to keep officers and the public safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said that deputies will continue to make arrests and if they need to go hand-to-hand to apprehend someone they will.
For non-emergency calls, they are requesting that a report be given over the phone and if they must respond to a call, they will stand six feet away from the subject and evaluate the situation.
Kirby said the outbreak has given them the ability to place courtroom deputies and school resource officers out on patrol to provide a safer community while children are out of school.
“It is allowing us to put more people on the streets so you should see more deputies, which I hope makes the families feel safer, because they are working and their kids are at home and we are telling them if your kid sees something suspicious in the neighborhood, take a picture, let us know, help us in your neighborhood,” Kirby said.
Last week, Florence County enacted a state of emergency that gives the Florence County Sheriff’s Office the ability to enact a curfew. Kirby said they are prepared to enact a curfew when they feel it is necessary for public safety.
He also said if Gov. Henry McMaster orders a non-movement order that the sheriff’s office will enforce it. Kirby said they will likely send deputies into the neighborhoods to keep people in their homes to prevent community spread.
“We would ask people who are out to please go back inside and stay in your residence. Please do not let your kids play with other kids in the community because we don’t need this spreading,” Kirby said.
The Florence County Detention Center is also run by the sheriff’s office, and with people coming in and out daily it has created a difficult situation for officers and inmates as COVID-19 spreads. Kirby said the sheriff’s office has put in place policies to keep the virus out.
All inmates have their temperature taken once they enter the facility and if they have a temperature over 100 degrees they are separated from the rest of the inmates where they are closely monitored. They have also been instructed to release all non-violent inmates as soon as possible. Kirby said non-violent offenders will likely be released on bond where they will come back for a later court date.
“We are setting our court dates later, hoping that the virus will be over with, so we are setting those a good distance out. Little things like that we are doing, but people we have in jail now have not been released, we have not released anyone on early release. So far we haven’t had anything that we think is close to coronavirus in our jail.” Kirby said.
Kirby said regardless of the circumstances, his deputies are dedicated to keeping Florence County safe.
