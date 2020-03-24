FIRST ALERT: Showers to impact the morning and evening commute

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies and rain chances continue as we begin Tuesday with showers already falling across our viewing area. As you prepare to head out the door, you’ll need the jacket and umbrella today as multiple rounds of showers are expected today ahead of a cold front that moves through here in just over 24 hours.
We will see rain continue through the early morning hours before a break arrives during the late morning through the middle of the afternoon. Highs today will remain seasonable with readings in the mid-upper 60s. A few peeks of sunshine are possible before the second round of rain arrives later this evening. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will return by the evening commute and into the overnight hours.
Those rain chances will continue into Wednesday morning as the cold front works across the Carolinas. Those showers will linger mainly through the morning hours before the drier air works in and shuts down the rain chances. Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower to middle 70s with gusty winds at times, especially in the morning.
Temperatures will drop slightly behind the cold front. We will clear out and look at a cooler evening Wednesday night with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Highs on Thursday will drop back down into the mid 60s to lower 70s. Those temperatures will quickly rebound and heat up as we head into the end of the week and the weekend. Highs look to make a run for 80° at the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland on Saturday. We will have to keep an eye on how warm we can get.
Regardless, stay dry and know that plenty of sunshine and warmth is coming.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.