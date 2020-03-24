FIRST ALERT: Showers to impact the morning and evening commute

Temperatures will drop slightly behind the cold front. We will clear out and look at a cooler evening Wednesday night with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Highs on Thursday will drop back down into the mid 60s to lower 70s. Those temperatures will quickly rebound and heat up as we head into the end of the week and the weekend. Highs look to make a run for 80° at the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland on Saturday. We will have to keep an eye on how warm we can get.