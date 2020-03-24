FIRST ALERT: Another round of rain and potentially strong storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will continue off and on tonight, with a few strong storms possible.
Rainfall from this morning’s downpours and storms reached around one inch in many areas with another one half to one inch possible at times tonight through early Wednesday.
A few clusters of showers and storms will move across the region this evening and overnight. While there is not a high risk of severe storms, a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threat, but there is a small risk that one or two of the storms may produce small hail. Temperatures tonight will hold steady or even slowly rise into the lower 60s by daybreak Wednesday.
Showers and a few lingering storms will be possible Wednesday morning. As drier air filters in through the day, rain chances will gradually decrease with rain chances dropping to zero by the mid to late afternoon. It will be mild and breezy with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 70s.
A brief cool down arrives on Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
By Friday, temperatures will warm considerably with temperatures climbing to near 80 at the beach and lower to middle 80s inland.
The very warm weather will continue through the weekend.
