Facebook group helps those in need in Horry County amid coronavirus concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sometimes the worst of times bring out the best in people.
During the trying times of the coronavirus, as countless people are out of work or at risk for contracting the virus, thousands of people have joined a Facebook group to come together to help people in need.
Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response was created by local attorney Jonny McCoy less than two weeks ago. Since then, the group has grown to a following of more than 17,000 people. It’s also officially been registered as a non-profit 501(c)3.
While some people in the group ask for help, most offer it.
People will ask for help in countless different ways. Seniors ask if someone will shop for them because they’re too scared to leave the house. Mothers will ask for toilet paper as supplies run short.
For every person who asks for something, it seems countless more people respond by stepping up to help.
“I saw it as an opportunity to do some good," group administrator Jennifer Mullen said.
Mullen said she woke up one day to an invite to be an administrator for the group. She gladly accepted, and she said she’s happy to help lead an organization that provides so much help for people who need it.
“We had a 93-year-old woman whose refrigerator had broken," she said. "She was keeping all of her food in a cooler. Our team found someone who was willing to donate a refrigerator. We picked up the new refrigerator, hauled off her old refrigerator and then stocked up the new refrigerator with food.”
That’s just one example.
Annie Yunginger is another administrator of the group. She herself is going through hardships right now as a restaurant owner. She owns Dead Dog Saloon and The Claw House along the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.
Despite her own struggles, she still felt the need to help people who are also struggling.
She said technology like social media makes helping people a lot easier.
“If the coronavirus happened 25 years ago, I’m not sure," Yunginger said. "I can’t even imagine how much harder this would be. Because as it stands, we can’t be face to face. We’re boots on the ground as much as we can, but because of social media, we’ve been able to connect people that need help to the people that are willing to help.”
Group leaders said they don’t plan on going anywhere once the coronavirus concerns mitigate.
“This is a long term group,” Yunginger said.
“We definitely are here for the long haul," Mullen said. "We will be here for many years to come.”
Administrators said they plan on helping during other drastic situations like hurricanes, tornadoes and the opioid crisis just to list a few.
