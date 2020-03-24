DHEC announces 44 new COVID-19 cases; 3 new cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control gave its daily update on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
It announced there are 44 new cases bringing the total number to 342. There are three new cases in Horry County, which brings the total to 19.
In South Carolina, five people have died from the coronavirus, including an elderly person in Florence County.
“As the number of cases and community spread expectedly increase in our state, we reiterate the importance of taking daily prevention practices to protect yourself and your community,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “We all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community.”
New positive cases
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 5 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 8 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 4 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Richland County: 4 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- York County: 4 cases
DHEC has also started to breakdown details of patients, including age and gender. The data is released every Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED LINK | SCDHEC Coronavirus Data
The most recent data is from Wednesday, March 16. It shows that a majority of the cases are female at 55%. The average age for a case is 63, but there is one case where a child under 10 contracted the virus and two people under the age of 20 tested positive for it. The data shows that just 28% of the confirmed cases were hospitalized at the time of the report.
In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you’re sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:
- Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home
- Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
- Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference
- Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
