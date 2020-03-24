Couple facing drug charges after crashing into Wilmington home, later found passed out in car at nearby store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington couple is facing multiple drug charges after they allegedly crashed into a house with their car, left the scene, and were found asleep inside the vehicle which was illegally parked at a downtown store.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, a homeowner called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Monday and said that Jacob Decatur, 36, crashed into their North 8th Street home with his car and was under the influence of drugs.
Police later found the car parked in a handicap spot at a nearby store on North Third Street with Decatur and his fiance, Karen Decatur, asleep inside.
Officers searched the vehicle and found several open alcohol containers, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), and 156 dosage units of LSD, heroin, and drug paraphernalia inside the car.
Jacob Decatur was booked in jail under a $700,000 bond on the following charges:
- Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (two counts)
- Possession of a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule I controlled substance
- Trafficking LSD by possession
- Trafficking LSD by manufacturing
- Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of school
- Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Open container in vehicle
- Fictitious registration plate
- Citation for illegally parking in a handicap spot
Karen Decatur, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container in vehicle.
She was given a $2,500 bond.
