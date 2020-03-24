Conway church posts on Facebook that two members tested positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pastor revealed on Facebook that two people in a Conway church have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“They both are in isolation in the hospital at this time and need your prayers,” Trinity United Methodist Church Pastor Kim Strong posted just before 12 p.m. Tuesday. “I know the power of prayer! Trinity prayer warriors please uplift our sick and all others today in your prayers.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been giving updates on the number of confirmed cases. As of 12:30 p.m. on March 24, there are 16 confirmed cases in Horry County. It’s not clear if the two mentioned in the post are included in that number. DHEC has been sending out updated numbers every afternoon.
Last week, Strong said his wife, Margo, had recently been tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus.
RELATED COVERAGE:
The pastor said and his wife started feeling sick after returning home from their visit to Spartanburg for their son’s surgery.
Strong said he began feeling better, but his wife’s health took a turn for the worse.
Margo was eventually taken to the McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
On March 23, a post on the church’s Facebook page said Margo was being discharged to home quarantine. It ended with “btw, STILL no test results!!”
Strong said Tuesday they are still waiting for his wife’s results. In the meantime, he added they are both in quarantine and that Margo is continuing to improve.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.