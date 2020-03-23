Three arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested three people in connection to a shooting that injured one person Saturday.
Keith Burris was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Brandon Knott was arrested and charged with larceny as a result of the investigation.
Belyn Rodriguez was charged with drug possession as a result of the investigation.
Officers responded to the area of 10th Avenue S and S Oak St Saturday around 8:30 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Later that day around 4 p.m., MBPD served search warrants and arrest warrants at two locations in the city.
One was at a residence on the 700 block of 13th Avenue S and the other was at a residence at 1500 Highway 15.
Burris, Knott and Rodriguez were all taken into custody. They’re all charged in connection with the incident.
