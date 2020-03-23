Suspect charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with man’s death

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
A 29-year-old man faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with another man’s death.
Michael Christopher Willoughby of the Myrtle Beach area was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday, according to online jail records.
Bond was set at $30,000.
Authorities suspect a fight led to the death of the victim, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Moskov said the victim died Friday while he was receiving medical care at a local hospital.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office is working to notify the man’s next of kin, Moskov said.
On March 16, an officer responded to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach after an assault on Fountain Pointe Lane was reported, according to a police report.
The complainant said the victim told her he and another person had fought the weekend prior and that he didn't feel well the next morning.
He went to work before going home to "sleep it off," believing he didn't feel well because of alcohol, according to the report.
The victim later showed up at the hospital and was unable to speak to the officer due to his condition.
Copyright 2020 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.