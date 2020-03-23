SCDHEC mistakenly reports positive COVID-19 case in Marlboro County, officials say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marlboro County officials said there is not a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county despite an announcement by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to the contrary.
On Saturday, SCDHEC announced there was a positive COVID-19 case in Marlboro County.
“Marlboro County officials were advised this afternoon [Sunday] by SCDHEC that the agency mistakenly identified a positive test result as a Marlboro County resident,” a post on the Marlboro County Facebook page states.
According to the post, Marlboro County officials have “expressed their displeasure” with SCDHEC regarding the incident.
