Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority to discontinue bus service to Myrtle Beach due to COVID-19 threat

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority will discontinue its bus service to the Grand Strand in light of the threat from the coronavirus.
“Due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the hospitality industry in Horry County, PDRTA believes it prudent to discontinue bus service between both Marion and Lake City to Myrtle Beach indefinitely,” according to a press release.
The PDRTA plans to stop the bus service at 6 p.m. Monday.
At this time, all other PDRTA services remain in operation. Call (843) 665-2227, ext. 2, or check out the website for updates and additional information.
