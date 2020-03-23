Parts of Ocean Boulevard closed this week due to construction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is advising the public of two road closures on Ocean Boulevard this week.
Weather permitting, from Monday through Thursday, Ocean Boulevard will be closed just south of 21st Avenue North, according to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach Facebook page.
Officials say the closure is due to demolish work on the Breakers building.
In addition, Ocean Boulevard between 1st Avenue South and 2nd Avenue South will be closed on Tuesday. According to officials, a contractor will be removing a crane at the Ocean One Resort between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
