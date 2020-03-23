NHRMC asks for donations of gloves, masks, and other personal protective equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical center is asking for donations in personal protective equipment (PPE.)
As the hospital and the county prepare for an expected increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Cape Fear, they are asking for other businesses and health providers, who are not involved in caring for coronavirus patients, to donate any PPE they may have.
NHRMC has been working to secure supplies to keep staff protected while caring for potentially infectious patients.
Accepted items include:
- Unused masks rated N95 or higher: 3M Healthcare or NIOSH approved preferred
- Full face shields
- Impervious gowns: AAMI Level 2
- Gloves: Nitrile or non-latex preferred
- Unused earloop masks
- Unused surgical masks: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred
- Unused surgical masks with face shield: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred
- Medical/dental gowns
Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, donations will be accepted at the NHRMC Business Center located at 3151 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.
At this time, NHRMC is not able to accept homemade or hand-sewn items, though the offers for assistance are appreciated.
For more information email nhrmc.foundation@nhrmc.org.
