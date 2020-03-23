McMaster to provide Monday update on SC’s coronavirus response

Protecting yourself from coronavirus
By WMBF News Staff | March 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will provide an update Monday afternoon on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The briefing is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center at 4 p.m. The governor will be joined by officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live.

As of Sunday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases across the state was at 195. Of that number, 11 are in Horry County.

There have so far been three COVID-19-related deaths in S.C. as of Sunday. One of them was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.