McMaster to provide Monday update on SC’s coronavirus response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will provide an update Monday afternoon on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The briefing is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center at 4 p.m. The governor will be joined by officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live.
As of Sunday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases across the state was at 195. Of that number, 11 are in Horry County.
There have so far been three COVID-19-related deaths in S.C. as of Sunday. One of them was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.