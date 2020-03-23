Louisville man court-ordered to isolate after COVID-19 diagnosis

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) – A Louisville man who tested positive for COVID-19 is accused of shopping after his diagnosis.
A man, identified in court documents as W.N., tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was required to either receive care in an appropriate medical facility or isolate himself at home. The documents state he did not comply and that he went shopping on March 21.
Because he failed to comply, a court order was signed mandating W.N. to isolate himself.
He was ordered to wear a global positioning device and not leave his home for 14 days. The order will expire on April 4.
If he does not stay quarantined he could face criminal charges.
