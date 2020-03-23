Kroger giving appreciation bonuses for employees working during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees working at Kroger will be receiving an appreciation bonus for those working during the coronavirus pandemic.
A company release by Kroger announced that grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associates will be receiving a one-time bonus. Full-time employees will receive $300, and part-time employees will receive $150.
“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO said in a release. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”
The bonus will be paid to associates hired on or before March 1, and will be payable on April 3.
Kroger also announced that it has expanded its emergency leave guidelines to include paid-time-off for self-isolation and for employees suffering symptoms. All associates diagnosed or placed under quarantine will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.