Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers preying on coronavirus anxieties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to be careful of scammers who are targeting people during this uncertain time.
Authorities said scammers are stepping up their game as anxiety continues to spread around the coronavirus.
The sheriff’s office has identified some scams that people need to watch out for:
- Stimulus checks
- New apps acting as a COVID-19 database
- Government shutdown
- Waiting list for virus vaccines or treatments.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said that there are other scams out there and the community needs to be vigilant and check their sources. And if it seems too good to be true, then it probably is.
The sheriff’s office also suggests calling and verifying sources. If there is a phone number, then make contact with the person and ask questions.
The community can also call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-5450 to determine if an offer is a scam.
