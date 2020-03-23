Horry County Schools add delivery locations for lunch during coronavirus shutdown

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sandwiches, salad and now delivery is on the menu for Horry County Schools during closure due to the coronavirus threat.
Students could already pick up meals at their schools. Now, they don't even have to go that far for lunch.
The school system was already providing the meals five days a week at 11 schools in the district. It added two more schools this week and 58 delivery locations.
The locations can be anywhere from churches and rec centers, to popular street intersections.
Needless to say, adding these locations is certainly keeping the bus drivers busy.
“They’re regular drivers and what we did is we tried to put them in areas that they know the routes, know the roads and know the children. They should ... the children should recognize a lot of them because they drive their buses every day," said James Lewis, bus supervisor for Myrtle Beach Cluster Schools.
Students can pick up lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning.
Horry County Schools will continue the delivery options to 58 different locations Monday through Friday.
Parents can find a list of all delivery locations here.
