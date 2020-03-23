Honda plant in Pee Dee to temporarily suspend production due to COVID-19 threat

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Honda of South Carolina officials announced Monday the Timmonsville plant would temporarily suspend production due to the novel coronavirus threat.
According to a press release, the plant’s managers are anticipating a decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plant will suspend production for seven days beginning Thursday, March 26, through Friday, April 3, the release stated. Plans are to resume production on Monday, April 6.
During the suspension, Honda of South Carolina will continue full pay for all associates, according to plant officials.
